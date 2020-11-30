Modern cars are getting more and more high-tech everyday and it’s bound to cause changes in the way we use them and solve eventual issues. Sure, some might say that all the new tech is making the cars less reliable but, at the same time, there are noticeable improvements in reliability as well. One of those is the BMW Remote Diagnosis feature, a new option introduced on cars fitted with iDrive 7 OS.

The introduction of internet on board of our cars has countless advantages and a lot of them rely on cloud technology. In the case of an error, your BMW can now be diagnosed from a distance. Basically, if you’re connected to the internet, a BMW representative can remotely connect to your car and check it for faults and advise you on what to do. This used to be a much more complicated procedure in the past.

We all know how complicated it was back when we’d get an error message and we had to drive our car to the repair shop to connect it to a diagnosis tool to see what’s wrong. I had plenty of holidays cancelled or postponed due to the pesky check engine light. Now, with BMW Remote Diagnosis finding out what’s wrong and whether your car is still safe to drive is just a phone call away.

As you can see in the video below, it takes just a few minutes to sort things out. Sure, you’ll still have to go to a service center to fix your issue but now the times are shortened since the technician can pre-order the parts needed before you even get there. This way, the time spent at the dealer is drastically reduced and you get to enjoy your car even more. Check out the video below to see exactly how things are done now.