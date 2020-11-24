When one thinks of Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge cars, one might be forgiven for expecting them all to be painted black. However, the Black Badge moniker means you get more performance along with blacked out trims and details throughout the car. When it comes to everything else, though, you’re free to choose whichever color you’d like.

That’s made obvious by Rolls-Royce’s latest unveiling: the ‘Neon Nights’ paint trilogy. This is basically a trio of models from the Black Badge catalog dressed up in striking colors, just to show how vibrant they can look. If you’re thinking of buying one, you should hurry up as only four of each color will be made so 12 cars in total, worldwide.

Initially, this project was meant for US customers but the response was so positive, Rolls-Royce decided to extend it to other markets as well. What we have here then is a trio bespoke cars, comprised of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan, all of them Black Badge.

Wraith Black Badge is finished in Lime Rock Green, a near-luminous hue naturally found on the Australian green tree frog, which Rolls-Royce Bespoke Paint Specialist Sami Coultas first encountered on a trip to Tamworth, north of Sydney. The interior is made up of Scivaro Grey leather, with Lime Rock Green accents in the form of stitching and piping. Then there’s the Dawn Black Badge, dressed up in Eagle Rock Red and wearing Selby Grey leather inside with Koi Red stitching and piping.

For Cullinan, the Bespoke Collective looked to an exotic butterfly, Rhetus Periander for inspiration. Known as the Periander metalmark, this species is found across Central and South America and the Cullinan’s Mirabeau Blue finish is inspired by its wings. Inside the cabin you’ll find Arctic White leather with Lime Rock Green contrasts. In all three cars, the Technical Fiber fascia is embellished with a spectacular graphic. The paint effect provides an intense neon glow.

Neon Nights is a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration come from nature. The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan – the darker and edgier ‘enfants terribles’ of the Rolls-Royce family. Taking cues from the natural world, including an Australian green tree frog, a Hawaiian tree flower and an exotic butterfly, these limited hues show Black Badge bolder in colour, appealing to patrons around the world who really do dare to be different,” said Sami Coultas, Bespoke Designer Colour & Trim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.