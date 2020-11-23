BMW Abu Dhabi Motors returns with a new project. After countless of M projects, the Middle Eastern dealership turns its attention to the BMW Z4, likely the last roadster to be offered by the Bavarians. The project kicks off with a tuning kit from the German tuning shop AC Schnitzer. The proportions and the sporty look of the Z4 Roadster are additionally emphasized by the AC Schnitzer parts, starting with a front splitter, side skirt attachments and ending with a the two-part rear spoiler lip. As with all the Z4 M40i models, there are additional accents in Cerium Gray which further distinguishes the M40i model from the lower-powered BMW roadsters.

In addition to the kidney surrounds, the side air inlets of the front apron and the exterior mirror caps are also painted in Cerium Grey. The 19-inch light 800 M Bicolor wheels round off the enhanced looks of this Z4 M40i. The exterior color is the stunning and flashy Misano Blue, which was paired with the Vernasca leather upholstery in Magma Red and the Tetragon aluminum interior.

In the U.S., pricing for the Z4 M Performance model starts at $63,700 and that gets you a 3-liter straight six engine with 382 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims the roadster will do the benchmark 0-60 mph sprint in 3.9 seconds which is better than anyone hoped for. You can have your pick between six different colors for the car’s exterior appearance, from Alpine White to Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Misano Blue, San Francisco Red and Frozen Grey II Metallic, which costs $3,600.

Built on the same chassis as the new Toyota Supra, this BMW Z4 is lighter, stiffer and more dynamic than its predecessor. It also features a perfect 50/50 weight distribution and, so all of that combined makes it one of the best rides in the current BMW portfolio. There is no word on the pricing of the AC Schnitzer upgrades, but based on previous builds, we can expect at least a $5,000 premium. To see more photos, click on the photo gallery below: