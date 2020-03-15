You can now get M Performance Parts for your BMW S 1000 RR

The BMW S 1000 RR high-performance bike is taking things a step further. With the help of the M Division, the superbike is now getting M Performance Parts, similar to the offer available for BMW M automobiles. These components have been developed based on the brand’s extensive racing experience – with the aim of further enhancing the driving dynamics of the new S 1000 RR not only for road use, but especially on the race track.

Accordingly, the M Performance Parts accessories range includes not only parts for reducing bike weight but also a number of specialized functional parts.

Lightweight Parts

So let’s start with the lightweight parts: M Carbon airbox cover, M Carbon chain guard in conjunction with M Carbon rear wheel cover, M Carbon front wheel cover, M Carbon sprocket cover, M Carbon fuel tank cover left/right, M Carbon fairing side panel top left/top right.

Furthermore, the BMW S 1000 RR can also be perfectly ergonomically adapted to the size of the rider thanks to three different seat variants – M sports seat, M seat high, M seat low. M Performance Parts also include further lightweight components such as the M chain tensioner and the M lightweight battery.

Functional Parts

The M Performance Parts range also includes different footrest versions. The standard footrest system of the S 1000 RR can be upgraded with the M rider’s footrests left/right and the M passenger footrests left/right. An M rider’s footrest system left/right, especially designed for racetrack use, also offers further ergonomic adjustment options.

Extensive racing experience was also applied to the adjustable and folding M handbrake lever. For racetrack use, the M remote adjuster for the front brake also allows the rider to adjust the lever travel while riding from the left-hand end of the handlebars.

On the left-hand side of the handlebars the folding M clutch lever is the corresponding counterpart to the handbrake lever. The M handbrake lever protector and the M clutch lever protector are available for both levers.

In addition, the standard handlebar version of the S 1000 RR can be replaced with the M fork clamp for stub handlebars left/right for making individual ergonomic adjustments.

New M Performance Wheels

There are two different M Performance wheel sets. A M forged wheel made of high-strength forged aluminum and M Carbon Fiber wheels.

The new range for the S 1000 RR is rounded off by the mounting stand adapter set and the M cover kit.