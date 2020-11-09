While most of the compact class is currently comprised of front-wheel drive vehicles, BMW somewhat aims to stay true to its core customer base. The second generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupe remains true to the brand’s typical rear-wheel drive, clearly differentiating itself from the four-door Gran Coupe. In contrast to the other BMW compact class models, it uses the CLAR and not the UKL architecture. Therefore, it retains the longitudinally mounted engine and the balanced weight distribution.

In all of the recent spy photos, the 2 Series test mules have all been heavily covered in camouflaged, so there really wasn’t too much to see in any of them. That said, there was enough there to get a good idea of what it might look like when it finally debuts.

Up front, it gets the same new face as the one during a recent photo leak, which brings unique new headlights, a new grille design and entirely new taillights. Out back, we expect to see new taillights and a gloss black lip spoiler, along with some rectangular exhaust tips. We can also see some wide rear fenders in these spy shots, almost reminiscent of the BMW M2.

Under the sheet metal, don’t expect big changes compared to the outgoing model. The engine range will be made up of 4 and 6 cylinder engines. We’ll get the 220i, 230i and M240i models while Europeans can also look for diesel alternatives, but not with a straight six under the hood. The 220d will probably be a favorite in Europe this time round as well. There is talk about the M240i badge becoming M245i but that’s still to be confirmed. The new 2 Series Coupe will be launched in 2021 with sales kicking off in 2022.

Of course, BMW is also planning the G87 M2 Coupe which will sit at the top of the lineup when it arrives in 2022.

[Photos: i_m_stevo)]