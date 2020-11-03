One of the most iconic BMWs of the last decade is the 1M Coupe. BMW was originally going to release the 1M as a limited production model of 2,700 units. Then due to overwhelming demand, the company lifted the cap and produced a total of 6309 cars until production ended in June 2012. Nevertheless, production of the 1M Coup stopped in June 2012, with 740 units sold in the US and a further 220 sold in Canada. The standard color pallet was just as limited with Valencia Orange, Alpine White and Black Sapphire being offered, and no option for an Individual Program. Unless you’re highly connected within BMW ranks and you can pull off a one-off Java Green 1M.

But there was one more special 1M which rolled off the production line. Painted in Monte Carlo Blue, this BMW 1M was produced by the Individual department in Munich – as validated by the factory identification plate – and according to sources, it belonged to a BMW employee. The car has 90,000 kilometers on the odometer and it’s now listed for sale at 73,400 euros ($85,914). This is the second time the 1M in Monte Carlo Blue goes up for sale. The first time, it was listed at 69,300 euros. There is a rumor also that formed BMW M CEO Kay Segler also owns an 1M in this special color.

Even before it launched in 2011, BMW 1M was sold out at most dealerships across the country. And in places where units were still available, outrageous MSPRs were being thrown around, north of $10,000 over the normal price in some cases.

The development time of the engine was very short – engineers took only about a year to build it if not less, beginning in October 2009. In December 2009 the decision was made to build the 1M. Took around 1 year to develop and test the car. M cars utilize the Nurburgring circuit for extensive testing. All the testing needed to be completed in Spring and Summer before bad weather starts.

The BMW 1M is powered by the N4 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter I-6 engine. For the 1M, the turbocharger, exhaust system, and ECU have been revised to produce 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, though up to 369 pound-feet are available temporarily in overboost mode. Redline is found at 7000 rpm. The M button on steering wheel offers a more aggressive throttle response by changing engine mapping of N54B30TO engine.

It also employs a series of parts from the E92 M3 which helped give the car a very raw driving feel. So not only is the 1M a special car, but it’s even more unique when it’s painted in one of the four BMW Individual colors.