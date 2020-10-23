Today came with a big launch. The BMW M4 Competition x KITH model was unveiled, a special edition that’s meant to go to the hearts of the biggest M fans. Considering only 150 units will be made, this special M4 is bound to be a collector’s item from the get go. And while we’ve seen plenty of pictures of it so far, a video really puts things into perspective.

As for the car itself, it’s actually the second time BMW worked with Ronnie Fieg, the man behind KITH. The first time the two companies joined forces was with a special edition E30 M3, created with some of the same distinctive features you’ll find on this new M4 Competition.

Round the back you’ll also notice that the M4 badge has been replaced with a KITH badge and it even features the M stripes we all love. The car will only be available in three colors and so far we’ve only see it in one: Frozen Black. You can also get it in Frozen Brilliant White and Frozen Dark Silver, which would also be my choice. The interior is a work of art, with a very nice combination of colors being used as well as KITH embossing in the headrests.

The same motif can be found on the center arm rest as well as the console and under the gear shift lever. Since this is more of an exercise in design, technically the car is no different than any other M4 Competition on the road. If you want one, you can pre-order it starting today, here. Prices kick off at $109,250.

