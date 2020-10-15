After getting in some hot water about a year ago for the whole CarPlay subscription fiasco, BMW is making amends and is now offering a really good deal to its customers. SiriusXM with a 1-year All-Access subscription is now standard on all 2021 BMW automobiles sold in the US. The standard availability of this feature is part of a new agreement between SiriusXM and the BMW Group that extends the relationship between the companies through the 2026 calendar year.

That means all new BMW models sold from now on, to 2026 will come with the 1-year All-Access subscription included. That’s pretty good news and that’s not all. Many new 2021 BMW models also feature SiriusXM with 360L, which is the most advanced audio entertainment platform that combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single in-vehicle entertainment experience.

This will be available on the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 8 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7 and Z4 Roadsters. The 1-year SiriusXM All-Access subscription on 2021 BMW also allows for listening on the SiriusXM app on mobile devices and on connected home devices.

“BMW delivers their customers a premium experience every time out on the road. We’re very proud that SiriusXM has been a popular feature of that in-vehicle experience dating back to the earliest days of satellite radio in 2002,” said Rodney Pickett, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM.

First available on BMW models in 2002, SiriusXM has been an important and well-received part of the integrated entertainment services offered to BMW customers. BMW vehicles that feature SiriusXM with 360L will be equipped to receive software updates that will allow BMW owners and lessees to receive the latest features from the app.

One expected future software update will enable 360L’s newest feature, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora which allows drivers to create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to.