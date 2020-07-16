BMW announces today the addition of SiriusXM with 360L to many BMW vehicles starting from the 2021 model year. Available on the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 8 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7 and Z4 Roadsters, SiriusXM’s next generation platform expands audio entertainment options for the BMW owner by offering new features and listening options in and out of their vehicle. The first BMW models equipped with SiriusXM with 360L are expected to be available at BMW dealerships this summer.

Continue Reading Below

With the latest SiriusXM with 360L listening experience, drivers and their passengers gain access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM’s recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. With more live channels, an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, wide-ranging entertainment and news, the new expanded platform offers almost limitless options.

“SiriusXM with 360L will be available in several of BMW’s most popular 2021 models, meaning more drivers than ever can discover and enjoy exactly what they want, when they want, from SiriusXM’s variety of premium content.”

New BMW vehicles equipped with standard SiriusXM with 360L include the top-tier 12-month All-Access subscription which also allows for listening on the SiriusXM app on mobile devices and on connected home devices.

New SiriusXM with 360L Platform Highlights include:

On Demand: Choose from thousands of hours of On Demand shows, performances and interviews, available for the first time ever in your BMW, so you never have to miss a moment.

For You: Search less and enjoy more — get personalized recommendations of channels and

On Demand shows, curated just “For You” based on your listening history and SiriusXM favorites.

Live Sports Category: Find NFL, MLB®, NBA, NHL®, college football and basketball games and other sports —in pre-game, in-progress or final states — in one location for quick access to the action. Favorite your team to get its broadcast whenever you tune in.

Genre Category Menus: Easily browse and find the genre of channels and other content that fits your mood.

Related: Get recommendations of channels and shows related to what you’re currently listening to, so there’s always something up next.

Search: Just enter the artist name or channel you’re looking for to easily find what you want to listen to.

Profiles: Create up to 5 SiriusXM user profiles so every listener has their SiriusXM Favorites and personalized recommendations just a touch away.

Future Software Services and Updates

BMW vehicles that feature SiriusXM with 360L will be equipped to receive software updates that will allow BMW owners and lessees to receive the latest features from SiriusXM. One expected future software update will enable 360L’s newest feature, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora.

With Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, drivers can create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to, then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channel that plays more of what they want.