One of the most underrated cars in BMW’s lineup is the X3 M40i. There’s really nothing it does poorly. Obviously, it’s not a paragon of handling dynamics but it’s far more fun than most purists give it credit for and it’s surprisingly fast for a crossover of its size. Throw in its great interior and useful practicality and the BMW X3 M40i is a dynamite choice for enthusiasts with families. Thankfully for those enthusiasts, an LCI update is on the way to freshen up the looks and add some cabin technology. (We don’t own these spy photos but you can see them here)

Just yesterday, we saw photos of the BMW X4 M40i LCI update, so it’s ironic that the BMW X3 M40i would get caught just a day later. We’ll take it, though, as the X3 is the better looking car, while the X4 is a bit frumpy.

Up front, the new LCI’d BMW X4 M40i will get a new, larger grille but don’t worry, it’s nowhere near the size of the 4 Series’ gaping nostrils. It’s headlights also seem a touch different, with different lighting elements inside that are more closely resemble those of more modern BMW’s. Overall, though, it’s mostly the same car.

We’re also expecting some changes inside, as well. The iDrive system will get an update, to the latest screen and system, as will the gauge cluster, which will be updated to BMW’s latest Live Cockpit Professional. Maybe it gets BMW’s new shift lever but that’s doubtful.

Hopefully, not much changes under the skin. The BMW X4 M40i is already a delight to drive; with great steering, a nice ride balance and incredible power; so we’d hate to see BMW try and fix what ain’t broke. The 3.0 liter turbo-I6 under hood makes 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough to make the X3 M40i fast. In fact, it’s so fast that it almost makes the BMW X3 M irrelevant.

This BMW X3 M40i LCI facelift comes at the right time, as a few of its competitors are starting to get updated so it’s time for BMW to do the same.

[Source: Car Scoops]