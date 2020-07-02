Today, the guys from CarWow are switching things up a bit. They decided to test out some of the best (if not the best) SUVs out there in one of their traditional drag races. However, the twist is that only one of them is powered exclusively by an internal combustion engine, while the others are hybrid models. The old school model is a BMW X3 M40i and boy, did they choose a good car for this comparison!

The BMW X3 M40i might very well be the best choice of the range right now. It has a six-cylinder engine under the hood, plenty of power and a comfortable right, something you won’t find on the BMW X3 M.

The M40i also seems to be right in the middle here, with its power and torque output compared to its rivals on the drag strip. Those would be the Volvo XC60 Polestar and the new Audi Q5e.

The Volvo is powered by a 2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor and some batteries. The total power output it can deliver is 405 HP and 675 Nm of torque, numbers considerably better than what the BMW can offer up. The Audi Q5e is a similarly sized 2-liter petrol engine and an electric motor. However, it can only deliver up to 367 HP and 500 Nm of torque.

Therefore, the X3 M40i, with its 354 HP and 500 Nm of torque is the least powerful car here. Even so, it has the weight advantage, as it doesn’t have to carry heavy batteries around.

Could it win this race? Oh, yeah and it won in all of them, both standing and rolling runs. It also won in the brake test, where having 200 kilos less to bring to a halt definitely made a pretty big difference.