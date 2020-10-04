The Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a pretty painful blow to the already flailing 8 Series. Not only was the 8 Series selling poorly before the pandemic but now that it’s here, even fewer customers are willing to shell out six-figures for a massive luxury coupe. Sales demand is so low for the 8 Series that BMW isn’t even bringing two of its top-end models to the US for 2021. Both the BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible are staying east of the Atlantic until 2022.

Admittedly, Covid-19 isn’t the only reason for the M8’s North American hiatus. Sales figures were already low for 2020 models and dealer inventory was already backed up. Throw in a worldwide pandemic that’s handicapped the American economy and it’s unlikely that demand for the BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible picks back up.

BMW Spokesperson Oleg Satanovsky recently told Car and Driver, “The decision is based on available inventory due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on dealership operations and sales.”

So the BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible are chilling in Europe until the end of this year at the least. There are still 2020 models on dealer lots, which will probably received heavy discounts and incentives, but there won’t be any new models for next year.

However, there’s a silver lining. The BMW M850i is still on sale, both in Coupe and Convertible form. While it’s not as fast as the BMW M8, nor is it as capable, it’s arguably the better car. It’s still bonkers fast, is considerably less money and far more comfortable. Plus, the actual M8 really isn’t much more fun to drive. So maybe this brief hold will actually save you some money.

While there’s no official word on sales past 2021, as no one can predict the market future that far out, it’s possible that sales resume in 2022. So for anyone that was looking into a new BMW M8 Coupe or Convertible, you have three options; buy a year-old model from the lot, wait another year to buy a brand-spanking new one or just buy the M850i.

[Source: Car and Driver]