The BMW M8 Competition is the most powerful and the fastest BMW ever made. This does say a lot, as the Bavarian car maker is known for pushing the power envelope quite a lot, especially in recent years. Since the new M cars are now equipped with all-wheel drive and are able to put the power down a lot better than before, things are getting pretty ridiculous in a straight line. The M8 Competition is a prime example in this regard.

BMW never said this car is anywhere near to ‘supercar’ status and, in all honesty, the M8 isn’t a supercar. However, when it comes to straight line performance the M8 can hit way above its weight limit. In that process, it has also put some cars to shame so far, prompting some to say it’s worthy of the aforementioned badge.

If we’re to talk about the M8 Gran Coupe, the main competitor is the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-door. These two four-door coupe models play in a league of their own right now. Furthermore, looking over the specs they have and the performance they bring to the table, we could easily say these are bargains, despite their eye-watering price tags.

After all, these cars are capable of reaching 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3 seconds and they can carry four adults in comfort, something cars like Lamborghini and Ferrari can’t do.

The video below, however, shows a Coupe M8 and a GT63 S four-door racing against each other, with the BMW having a slight edge. That’s mostly because, overall, it’s a smaller, lighter package. Then again, the AMG has power on its side, the 4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood making 639 HP and 900 Nm of torque, whereas the M8 relies on 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque. Will that extra grunt be enough to guarantee a win? Let’s check out the video.