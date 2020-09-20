On September 22nd, at 6:01PM Eastern Time, BMW will finally unveil their most awaited cars in 2020 – the new M3 and M4. Both models have been teased and leaked more than any other BMW before, so naturally, the hype has reached new heights. We just saw another teaser of the G80 M3 in Isle Man of Green, and now, it’s the Coupe’s time to shine.

The 2021 BMW M4 Coupe will debut with a new paint job – Sao Paolo Yellow. The extra spicy and vibrant yellow is the launch color for this generation G82 M4, and in real life is quite striking.

The previous generation F82 BMW M2 was also launched in a flashy paint job – Austin Yellow. Along with the Sao Paolo Yellow and Isle Man of Green, BMW will also offer a wide range of exterior colors for the new M brothers: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Dravit Grey, Portimao Blue, Toronto Red and Tanzanite Blue.

Inside the cabin, the 2020 BMW M3 and M4 would get a black, orange/black or blue/black Merino leather combinations. The leather offerings are likely to be expanded.

Furthermore, for the first time, the 2021 M3 or M4 will be offered with two different drivetrain options. One such drivetrain option will be an xDrive all-wheel drive system, another first. There will be two variants of both the BMW M3 and M4; a standard model and a Competition model, both of which will be the same from M3 to M4. While both cars will sport the brand’s S58 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 engine, power levels and options will vary.

As for the standard cars, they will sport 353 kW/480 hp with a six-speed manual transmission as-standard and rear-wheel drive. The maximum torque is rated at 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). If you jump up to the Competition-spec models, you get 375 kW/510 hp and an eight-speed automatic.

However, where the Competition model gets interesting is that it will also be rear-wheel drive as-standard and all-wheel drive will be available in late 2021.

