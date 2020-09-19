It’s time to check out yet another interesting drag race, featuring what may very well be our favorite car from BMW’s current line-up. This is the M8 Gran Coupe Competition, of course, the car with the most appealing design right now and the performance figures to match. This time round, it’s going up against some rather classic rival. But will it win the drag race?

First up, alongside it, we have the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant. This is Audi’s answer to the likes of the F90 M5 and the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG S. However, unlike its other German rivals, the Audi only comes in Avant shape. Even so, that’s one fast wagon, featuring a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 600 HP and the brilliance of the quattro all-wheel drive system.

That should help it jump off the line, ahead of the others. The only issue here is that there’s another car from the VAG group here and it could be even better at launching.

That would be the Porsche Panamera. In this particular race we’re talking about a Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid which is basically the most powerful version you can get. And yes, it’s a hybrid. It also uses the same 4-liter V8 as the RS6 but it also has electric power on its side. Together, the system makes 680 HP and 850 Nm of torque. The Panamera is also the heaviest though, due to all the batteries and electric motor, tipping the scale at 2,400 kilos.

Then there’s the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, using a rather familiar recipe. It has a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 as well, making 612 HP and 850 Nm of torque. It matches the Panamera in the torque department but not horsepower. It too has all-wheel drive and should be pretty fast off the line.

Last, but not least, the M8 Gran Coupe Competition uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, has 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque and while it may be down on torque compared to all its rivals, it may very well win. Let’s see what happens.