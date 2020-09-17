The 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift with a long wheelbase will celebrate its premiere at the Auto China 2020 (26 September to 5 October 2020) in Beijing. In order to meet the special requirements, the versions of the BMW 5 Series destined for the Chinese market feature specific details.

In addition to the longer wheelbase, this also includes some high-quality equipment options such as the panoramic sky lounge glass roof or the Fond-Entertainment Professional with two tilt-adjustable touch screens. In addition to the BMW Operating System 7, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has new graphic displays, further enhanced voice control and additional functions.

The new BMW 5 Series for the Chinese market features a wheelbase that has been extended by 130 to 3.105 millimeters. As a result, the interior is even more spacious than in the versions with normal wheelbase, with rear-seat passengers benefitting from the extra legroom.

Exclusively for the Chinese market, a comfort rear seat with particularly ergonomic upholstery and comfortable headrests is available.

Since electrification is quite important in China, the new BMW 5 Series Facelift will be offered in a plug-in hybrid version as well. The BMW 535Le with a 215 kW/292 bhp plug-in-hybrid drive system is intended exclusively for the Chinese market and will be available with the M Sport Package.