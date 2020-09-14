The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is probably the best looking car in the range of the Bavarian manufacturer today. It’s sharp, looks incredibly aggressive and comes with the performance to match. The 1/4 mile times seem to indicate you don’t really need more performance but then again, people always want more. That’s when you’re going to need the services of an experience tuner like AC Schnitzer.

The German tuner launched its package for the M8 a while back, but today we’re taking a closer look at the tuning package, thanks to Joe Achilles. He was invited over to Aachen to check out the AC Schnitzer ACS8 Sport, the upgraded version of the M8 Gran Coupe Competition that comes with no less than 720 HP.

That’s nearly 100 HP more than the stock model and while it may not seem like a lot – there are other tuners out there offering even more – at least you get a warranty with your purchase, something you don’t see very often.

However, the AC Schnitzer treatment never relies solely on the power output. The Aachen-based tuner also develops suspension, exhaust and aerodynamic solutions. As Joe points out, this car has everything on. The exterior is adorned with aerodynamic improvements, like a new full spoiler lip up front, new side sills or a tailgate boot lid spoiler. Of course, forged wheels also have to be on the menu, and the car is fitted with 21″ ones.

As usual, Joe also hops in the car to tell us a bit about how it drives. Considering all the work AC Schnitzer put in it, could this car possibly be even better? Well, I guess it depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a faster, sharper and – of course – less comfortable ride, then this is the way to go. If you’re looking for more comfort, maybe an M850i might be enough.