The BMW Abu Dhabi Motors dealership is celebrating the UAE market launch of the new G22 4 Series with the introduction of a special limited model: the Dark Edition. The official premiere event has taken place recently at the somptuous Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal 5-star hotel in the capital city.

With the new photos coming from the Middle East, we have yet another look at the new 4 Series Coupe in real life. Since the online premiere in June, some of the intense debates on the controversial kidney grille have toned down.

The G22 4 Series starts looking better and better. It certainly is radically different compared to the preceding F32 generation, but at the same time it adds a breath of fresh air across the BMW range.

While it takes some time to fully appreciate its looks, it is quite certain that the design of the new 4 Series Coupe will mature and age pretty well. And with the new Dark Edition models reserved for the UAE market, more justice is done for the G22.

Commercialized through the BMW Abu Dhabi network, the new 4 Series Coupe Dark Edition is distinguished through its special equipment and signature dark look delivered by the Sapphire Black metallic paintwork.

The Dark Edition comes with the M Sport Package Pro as standard, which adds in the BMW Individual Shadowline headlights, the extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments and the Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. For the time being, the dark tinted headlights are available in conjunction with the Adaptive LED technology only, so no Laser lamps for the Dark Edition.

The special 430i Coupe is also equipped with the M Carbon package for the exterior, which means that the mirror caps, the front bumper details, the rear diffuser and the trunk-mounted rear spoiler are manufactured from CFRP.

The presentation model for the 4 Series Coupe Dark Edition also sports the 19-inch BMW Individual light alloy wheels, the M Sport brake system with red-painted callipers, a striking Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery for the seats and door covers and gray-brown high-gloss ash wood trims for the dashboard.

The technology package comprises the high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the alarm system, the front sport seats with heating and electric adjustment, as well as the exterior/interior mirror package. The audio experience aboard the 430i Coupe Dark Edition is enhanced with the range-topping Harman Kardon surround sound system. Other special equipment offered as standard include the variable M Sport steering, the glass roof and the M Sport seat belts.

The 430i variant comes equipped with the BMW B48 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine complete with TwinPower Turbo and developing 190 kW / 258 PS (254 hp), sent exclusively to the rear-axle wheels. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.8 seconds with the Steptronic Sport gearbox, whereas fuel consumption is estimated between 5.7 and 6.1 l/100 km.

We’re yet to learn the pricing of the 4 Series Coupe Dark Edition models, but most likely we are talking about competitive prices matching the extended equipment package. Let’s see more interesting pictures with this stunner 4 Series.