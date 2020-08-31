Ahead of its official market launch, we now bring you an exclusive video of the BMW M440i decked out with M Performance Parts. We spotted the car at the BMW Welt and decided to give you a quick overview. As always, the M Performance Parts package focuses mostly on visual upgrades. The carbon fiber is an integral part of the M Performance Parts and it starts at the front.

The front bumper gets some carbon fiber inserts in the air curtains which work perfectly against the Alpine White paint job. There is also an aggressively-shaped front lip which seems to feature a design we have not seen before. The massive kidney grille also gets styled. The outer edges of the one-piece grille is made of carbon fiber. The canards are the last piece added to the front fascia.

On the side, you’re getting the typical side skirts, also manufactured from carbon fiber, along with blacked-out graphics on the doors. For the first time, the new 2021 BMW 4 Series will give the option of red calipers, as part of the M Performance Parts braking system.

It’s the rear that excites us the most. Firstly, a carbon fiber spoiler is fitted perfectly onto the trunk design, for a clean, yet sporty look. Down below, you will find a carbon fiber diffuser embedded into the black-painted rear bumper. The overall blacked-out theme continues with the darkened taillights, exhaust pipes and the badge.

No power upgrades are currently being advertised by BMW, but we do expect to see a power kit in the future. Therefore, the BMW M440i is currently using the six-cylinder in-line B58 unit which generates maximum output of 275 kW/374 hp from its 3.0-liter displacement, an increase of 35 kW/48 hp over the most powerful model variant in the preceding generation of the BMW 4 Series Coupe.

Maximum torque stands at 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) and can be summoned between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. The standard sprint of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 4.5 seconds.

[Photos: @chrisM2f87 on Instagram]