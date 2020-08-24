Ahead of its public debut next month, BMW of North America has just released the HEA U.S. allocations for the new M brothers. HEA stands for “Handler-Erst-Ausstattung” which is essentially the dealer allocation for demo cars. According to the ordering guide, at launch time in early 2021, the new 2021 BMW M3 and BMW M4 will be available in four different variants, all rear-wheel driven.

Continue Reading Below

Customers will be able to pick between a manual M3 or M4 while the automatic transmission is reserved for the Competition models. As we exclusively announced a few months ago, the M3/M4 with xDrive will arrive in late 2021. There will be 7 exterior colors to pick from in the United States:

Non-Metallic (STD):

300 Alpine White

C4H Sao Paulo Yellow

Metallic:

475 Black Sapphire Metallic

C31 Portimao Blue Metallic

C3G Toronto Red Metallic

C4G Isle of Man Green metallic

C4P Brooklyn Grey metallic

Moving inside, the new BMW M3 and M4 will take advantage of Extended and Full Merino Leathers, in different combinations:

Extended Merino Leather (STD)

LKIA Silverstone/Black Extended Merino Leather

LKSW Black Extended Merino Leather

Full Merino Leather

X3IA Silverstone/Black Full Merino Leather

X3SW Black Full Merino Leather

The trim department will offer two choices: a carbon fiber trim and the aluminum Tetragon trim. There are also two wheel choices: 1T8 19″/20″ Bi-color Jet Black and 1U0 19″/20″ Jet Black.

The following packages and options are also available to order:

Optional

7M9 Extended Shadowline Trim (Standard on Competition Models)

Mandatory Packages

ZPK Parking Assistance Package

5DN Parking Assistant Plus

6DR Drive Recorder

ZPX Executive Package

1CR Remote Engine Start (Automatic Transmission Only)

248 Heated Steering Wheel

316 Power tailgate

5AZ Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

610 Head-up Display

6NW Wireless Charging

6U8 Gesture Control

6WD WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial

As always, these are just the launch cars, so it’s more than likely that we will see a wider range of colors, trims, leathers and packages available for the new 2021 BMW M3/M4.

[Source: f82.bimmerpost]