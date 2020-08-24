Ahead of its public debut next month, BMW of North America has just released the HEA U.S. allocations for the new M brothers. HEA stands for “Handler-Erst-Ausstattung” which is essentially the dealer allocation for demo cars. According to the ordering guide, at launch time in early 2021, the new 2021 BMW M3 and BMW M4 will be available in four different variants, all rear-wheel driven.
Customers will be able to pick between a manual M3 or M4 while the automatic transmission is reserved for the Competition models. As we exclusively announced a few months ago, the M3/M4 with xDrive will arrive in late 2021. There will be 7 exterior colors to pick from in the United States:
Non-Metallic (STD):
- 300 Alpine White
- C4H Sao Paulo Yellow
Metallic:
- 475 Black Sapphire Metallic
- C31 Portimao Blue Metallic
- C3G Toronto Red Metallic
- C4G Isle of Man Green metallic
- C4P Brooklyn Grey metallic
Moving inside, the new BMW M3 and M4 will take advantage of Extended and Full Merino Leathers, in different combinations:
Extended Merino Leather (STD)
- LKIA Silverstone/Black Extended Merino Leather
- LKSW Black Extended Merino Leather
Full Merino Leather
- X3IA Silverstone/Black Full Merino Leather
- X3SW Black Full Merino Leather
The trim department will offer two choices: a carbon fiber trim and the aluminum Tetragon trim. There are also two wheel choices: 1T8 19″/20″ Bi-color Jet Black and 1U0 19″/20″ Jet Black.
The following packages and options are also available to order:
Optional
7M9 Extended Shadowline Trim (Standard on Competition Models)
Mandatory Packages
ZPK Parking Assistance Package
5DN Parking Assistant Plus
6DR Drive Recorder
ZPX Executive Package
1CR Remote Engine Start (Automatic Transmission Only)
248 Heated Steering Wheel
316 Power tailgate
5AZ Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight
610 Head-up Display
6NW Wireless Charging
6U8 Gesture Control
6WD WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial
As always, these are just the launch cars, so it’s more than likely that we will see a wider range of colors, trims, leathers and packages available for the new 2021 BMW M3/M4.
[Source: f82.bimmerpost]