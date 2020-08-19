The old BMW M140i was an amazing car. You got a solid B58 3-liter straight six engine under the hood of a compact, rather small car. And, of course, all of that would go to the rear axle if you wanted it to. There was also an xDrive choice on the table, but the bravest customers out there went for the RWD model. And it was simply amazing.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that the best part about the M140i was the engine. The compact size of the car combined with the brilliant engine under the hood and the short wheelbase made it a unique combo. All things considered, it was a fast, mean machine. Yet, for some people, the 340 HP were not enough. That’s why tuning kits for the B58 engines were quite popular as far back as 2016.

In the video below we get to see one such car perform some acceleration runs. There’s a twist though. This isn’t a stock model but one that was heavily tuned. Normally, an ECU tune would squeeze up to 400 HP out of the B58 3-liter engine. That’s not unheard of. However, this car has 550 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal. That’s due to some hardware changes too.

The turbos have apparently been upgraded and turned this unsuspecting M140i into a supercar killer. According to the video, this BMW will do 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and the Dragy app confirms it.

Going from 100 km/h to 200 km/h (62-124 mph) is even more impressive though, taking just 7.2 seconds while the 1/4 mile takes 11.22 seconds, but I’m guessing a better time could be achieved. Those are some pretty sick numbers! Talk about the perfect sleeper…