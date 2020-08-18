Most of us know that the BMW X5 is great at towing. We’ve seen it recently towing a boat. But what about the smaller brother – The BMW X3? Can your BMW X3 tow? And if the answer is yes, what’s the towing capacity of the middle size crossover? One of our readers posed the same question a few weeks ago, so we decided to take a look at the towing capabilities of the BMW X3.

BMW X3 Towing Capacity

To simplify things, we will take a look at the 2019-2020 BMW X3. Any of the BMW X3 trims can be equipped with a trailer hitch for a max 4,400 pounds of towing capacity. It’ll also be able to carry plenty of weight inside with a payload capacity of 937 pounds.

At 4,400 pounds, the 2019-2020 BMW X3 could easily tow a camping trailer or a small ski boat. Of course, the X3’s towing capacity is still 50% percent lower than the X5’s (6,600 lbs), but that shouldn’t interfere with your plans to bring along larger items.

Your professional installer – being your local BMW dealership or an independent shop – should be able to easily line the trailer up to the vehicle’s hitch with the Rear-View Camera. Other BMW technologies, like the Dynamic Stability Control and Dynamic Traction Control ensure that you’re in control of your ride, even with a large object attached to the X3. Furthermore, the Descent Control feature comes in handy when going doing the hill.

Previous Generation BMW X3 Towing Capacity

Now let’s assume that you’re in the market for the previous generation BMW X3 (F25). The towing capacity of that X3 is slightly lower – 3,500 pounds – but still sufficient for many use cases. As always, consult the specs before you attach a large object to your car.

[Top Image shared by the owner of the car “safeldm”]