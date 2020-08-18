In the last few years, a new phenomenon has taken over the Internet: ASMR. The acronym stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, but lately it got a much wider meaning. Basically, it describes the feeling you get when you hear a certain sound or note. And there are now thousands if not millions of videos on social media platforms these days, aiming at stimulating your senses, to cash in this ASMR trend.

And you know something’s rather huge when everyone’s talking about it and a lot of people have at least heard of it. BMW jumped on the bandwagon recently and published an ASMR clip, featuring their latest SUV, the X7. In the video, we get to see the car going through the car wash and, of course, all the sounds that come with it.

The thing about making good ASMR videos is that you really need good microphones to capture the ideal sound. While the footage below does look pretty, it most certainly had its sound recorded separately, to get the best experience. Nevertheless, it looks good and it’s a pleasure to listen to it. Apart from the sound, the video isn’t too shabby either, showing a really interesting light spectacle and some peculiar points of view.

Since we’re talking about the BMW X7, there was plenty of real estate at hand to place the cameras in a variety of positions. There’s even a Teddy bear hidden in there, just to create a feeling of familiarity. After all, the X7 is meant to be used by larger than usual families, since it can offer comfortable cruising for up to 7 people. All that said, I’ll let you enjoy the footage now and let you get back to me with your thoughts.