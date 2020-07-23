BMW announces the X7 Dark Shadow Edition, the first special model for the seven-seater SUV. The 2021 X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be built at Plant Spartanburg, starting this August. 600 vehicles will be built for customers around the world with approximately 75 units reserved for the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Pre-ordering will kick off on July 23 at 6:01 p.m. EST on www.shopbmwusa.com/X7-Dark-Shadow-Edition-Pre-Order. A refundable $1,000 deposit will reserve one of the limited edition vehicles online with purchase details to be completed with your selected dealer later.

The X7 Dark Shadow Edition is equipped with a very comprehensive selection of standard and optional equipment and packages. The only option at pre-order is the selection of second row Captain’s Chairs vs. the standard three-person bench seat.

Special Color and Trim From BMW Individual

The X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be painted in a BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey metallic matte finish, marking the first time this special paint is available on an X vehicle. Extended Shadowline high-gloss black trim is applied to the door window trim, B- and C-pillar covers, side-mirror base covers and roof rails, kidney grille and air breather trim.

The tips of the M Sport exhaust system are also finished in black chrome. 22-inch M V-spoke bicolor matte Jett Black light-allow wheels are shod with mixed-size performance run-flat tires.

The interior, which can be ordered in either a six or seven passenger configuration, also receives exclusive touches to set this X7 apart from the rest. BMW Individual Full Merino Leather in two-tone Night Blue/Black with contrast stitching covers the seats.

The BMW Individual headliner is trimmed with Night Blue Alcantara. The upper dashboard, doors and armrests are trimmed in Night Blue Nappa Leather. Furthermore, the lower dash and front seatbacks are covered in Black Merino leather. BMW Individual Fineline wood trim with aluminum inserts on the upper console round off the exclusive looks of the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition.

The only powertrain available is the 4.4 liter V8 found in the BMW X7 M50i with 523 hp and 553 lb.-ft. of torque. In the U.S., the MSRP was set at $119,495 plus $995 Destination.

Standard and optional equipment

Standard equipment on the X7 Dark Shadow Edition includes: