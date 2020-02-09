Stunning BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe showcased in Brands Hatch Grey

Another stunning piece of art from the BMW Abu Dhabi showroom: The new BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe gets featured in the mind blowing Brands Hatch Grey. BMW has a rich history of creating some very interesting, eye-catching and diverse shades of the same color. Besides the different choices of blue, black and red, the Bavarian are also widely known for their deep and powerful grey colors.

One of them is the unique Brands Hatch Grey, a color that is especially suitable for high performance models and it is available in the list of serial paints for the F93 M8. Brands Hatch Grey is notably similar to Dravit Grey, yet it has a slightly darker tone. It is a robust color that opens the path to the darker shades of BMW grey colors, leading to Anthracite (397), Gunmetal II (W24), Lava Grey (P08) and Grigio Telesto Pearl (P6M).

The visual effect on the new M8 Competition Gran Coupe is truly astonishing, highlighting every centimeter of the car and evoking the decisively confident character of the high-performance 4-door coupe. As part of the Competition package, this special F93 M8 is adorned with a range of carbon fiber M Performance parts, like the exterior mirrors, the roof, the air intake and front lid attachments and the rear diffuser and boot-mounted spoiler.

This M8 Competition Gran Coupe is equipped with 20-inch tires with Star-spoke light alloy wheels (code 811M). The range of BMW Individual exterior accessories also includes the high-gloss Shadow Line full content package for the kidney grille and the side window ornaments.

The cabin is pampered in a refined BMW Individual Merino Midrand Beige leather upholstery, complete with the BMW Individual trim finishers in carbon fiber and the M seat belts. The door sills of the car bear the inscription “M8 Competition”, whereas the audio system is the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround.