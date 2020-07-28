The media launch of the new BMW X5 M and X6 M models, along with their Competition versions took place in Phoenix, Arizona. It was a logical move since this is going to be one of the largest markets for these cars. Furthermore, they’re both made locally, at the Spartanburg Plant. Mat Watson, from CarWow, was also invited over to try the X5 M Competition model and he decided to go about doing it in a different way.

His test was made up of 7 USA challenges as he called them. Basically, Mat wanted to try out some things that can’t be done in Europe or the UK. First off: drive-throughs. While we do have drive-through service over at certain fast-food joints in Europe as well, drive-through bank tellers and pharmacies are still a novelty.

Unfortunately for Mat, he couldn’t do what he set out to when he tried those and therefore, the X5 M failed the first challenge.

He also set out to shoot a gun because…. Well, for Europeans shooting a gun is a pretty rare occurrence, unlike in the U.S. where you can easily buy a firearm. Therefore, he went ahead and tried out an AK47, comparing sounds with the car’s exhaust.

Some of the rest of the challenges are just as funny too. Going shopping to Walmart, definitely falls into that category, as is buying a pinata.

However, driving through some great canyon roads is not to be scoffed at, even in a tall, heavy SUV. That’s because the X5 M was specially prepared for such situations and it will rise to the challenge. The big issue though would be finding said roads and that’s not as easy as it may sound. I’ll let you discover the rest of the challenges.