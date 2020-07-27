BMW M announces new M Performance Parts for the 2020 BMW M5 facelift starting July 2020. The accessories aim to deliver additional sporty accents in terms of design, driving dynamics and performance. They also fulfill the functional requirements in regards to lightweight construction and aerodynamics.

M Performance steering wheel and carbon parts for the interior.



The M Performance steering wheel Pro available exclusively for the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition is fitted with a high-gloss polished carbon and Alcantara trim and the lower clasp bears the M Performance lettering. The 12 o’clock marking is finished in Motorsport Blue, the tri-color decorative stitching in the BMW M colors.

The M Performance carbon shift paddles are also available for all other steering wheels. The carbon M Performance gear shift trims are exclusive to the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition.

A Sportier Suspension And New Wheels

The driving dynamics of the BMW M5 and the BMW M5 Competition can be enhanced even further with the M Performance sports suspension without a change of the damper settings. The coilover suspension allows the vehicle to be lowered by between 5 and 20 millimeters, resulting in a lower centre of gravity, less roll tendency and higher cornering speeds.

BMW also launches a new set of 20-inch M Performance forged wheels with Y-spoke design and 863 M Ferric Grey matte finish. These are offering a unique and three-dimensional spoke geometry, milled M Performance lettering as well as a colored M Logo.

Carbon Fiber Parts On The Outside



As always, BMW also offers a series of carbon fiber upgrades for the exterior. The facelifted BMW M5 comes with the following M Performance Parts:

Exterior:

M Performance front attachment carbon left/right

M Performance front splitter carbon

M Performance decorative front grille carbon or high-gloss black

M Performance Air Breather carbon left/right

M Performance exterior mirror cap carbon left/right

M Performance side sill attachment carbon left/right

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance foiling motorsport stripes

M Performance side sill films left/right

M Performance rear bumper trim high-gloss black

M Performance rear diffusor carbon

M Performance rear diffusor black matte

M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon

M Performance rear spoiler carbon

M Performance rear spoiler black matte

M Performance tailpipe finishers carbon

M Performance tailpipe finishers chrome

M Performance fuel filler cap carbon

The new M Performance Parts are available starting this month.