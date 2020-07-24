BMW and Toyota have been working together for years, despite people acting all surprised when the new Supra/Z4 combo was announced. They have been officially working on hybrids for almost 10 years but petrolheads around the world have mixed them together for even longer than that. The 2JZ engine Toyota created and used on the MkIV Supra was so adored by enthusiasts around the world, it was bound to make its way into other cars as well.

Continue Reading Below

Since the BMW E30 M3 is deemed as having one of the best chassis ever to bless the automotive world, combinations between it and the 2JZ were expected. The video below shows exactly one such experiment taking on the Nurburgring. The car was done by the Buldre Racing team in Germany and has some truly impressive specs. If you thought the 2JZ was stock, you’re sorely mistaken. Not only was it upgraded, it was taken up to 1,305 horsepower.

The inline six received a Garrett GTX4294R turbocharger that was pushed up to 43 lbs of boost. This means that alongside the 1,300 HP under the hood, this E30 M3 also gets 1,163 lb-ft of torque. Considering how light the E30 chassis is in the first place and that everything was scraped inside the cabin, this is one hell of a fast car to drive.

The team also kept the rear-wheel drive setup of the original M3 intact, there’s no all-wheel drive here. The transmission was changed though and it is now sequential, featuring an E34 M5 rear differential. The suspension has adjustable coilovers all around while stopping this beast is done by a set of six-piston calipers up front and E46 M3 brakes at the back.

As you might imagine, handling this monster is no easy feat and the man behind the wheel really puts on a show, doing the BTG section in 7:26. Enjoy!