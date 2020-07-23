This morning, BMW Group Romania announced the official pricing and specification for the launch of the new mid-class electric Sports Activity Vehicle on the Romanian market. Interested clients can already to book their reservations for the new iX3 starting this September, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

Pricing for the new model will start at a very competitive EUR 56,800 w/o VAT or EUR 67,592 including 19% VAT for the entry-level iX3 Inspiring variant. The base price for the iX3 Inspiring model does not include incentives related to the national automotive park rejuvenation programs which could be as high as 9,000 euros

The high-end iX3 Impressive model will be available at an extra cost that shall be communicated later on. Most likely, we are talking about EUR 4,500 – EUR 5,000 (including VAT) charged over the Inspiring version.

The level of equipment offered by the new BMW iX3 Inspiring is fairly extensive compared to similar competitor models on the market. The entry-level electric SAV comes with the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional interface, 19-inch Aerodynamic Wheels, panoramic sunroof and metallic exterior paintwork.

Furthermore, the Inspiring variant is also equipped with standard Driving Assistant Professional, the Parking Assistant, the Connected Package Plus connectivity services, the BMW Drive Recorder camera system and the LED headlights with extended functions.

Also part of the standard specification pack for the new BMW iX3 Inspiring are the front-axle Adaptive Suspension System, the electrically-operated front seats with memory function, the dashboard covered in Sensatec eco-leather and the galvanized applications for the buttons and controls on the steering wheel and center console.

Dr. Josef Reiter, General Manager of BMW Group Romania, commented on the occasion: “The debut of the new BMW iX3 is a milestone for the brand, the first to illustrate the Power of Choice strategy. It is the first time we can offer, on the same powertrain architecture, conventional combustion systems (including mild hybrid 48V), plug-in hybrid and electric , all manufactured on the same assembly line.”

“The new electric model was developed on the basis of a balanced and efficient package. The result is a range of over 500 km in the NEDC cycle and a very fast recharge of the battery, with 100 km provided in just 10 minutes at maximum power. The specification package is thus similar in all standpoints – space, ergonomics, price – to that of an internal combustion engine car “, further concluded Dr. Reiter.

The new BMW iX3 is the first pure electric model within the BMW Group to use the Gen5 of the BMW eDrive architecture, with comprises a newly-designed AC synchronous motor and no use of rare earth materials.

Multiple electric energy recuperation modes are available, and for the first time, a coasting function that helps regain important range for the high-voltage Li-Ion battery.

The powering unit of the new iX3 develops a peak output of 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp) and promises a fast 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.8 seconds. The new electric motor is positioned at the back of the car and powers solely the rear axle. To further improve grip and reduce possible skid on both axles, the new BMW iX3 is also equipped with the standard ARB system, already known from the more compact i3.

The new high-voltage battery is now both lighter, more compact and more powerful. With a net capacity of 74 kWh, the battery employs CATL cells which provide an enhanced electric density with respect to both mass and volume.

The Gen5 battery can be recharged at either a DC, fast-charge station with an output of maximum 150 kW or at conventional AC stations at outputs of up to 11 kW. The new iX3 can be recharged as to cover 100 kilometers in just 10 minutes at 150 kW or 30 minutes at 50 kW.

The overall range ensured by the new high-voltage battery installed in the iX3 amounts to 459 kilometers in WLTP cycle or 520 kilometers according to NEDC.

Throughout its production cycle, the new BMW iX3 employs a wide range of eco-friendly, sustainable technologies, with the aim of reducing the environmental impact and further improving the CO2 footprint of the electric SAV.

The absence of rare earths, the high density of the battery cells, the new Gen5 BMW eDrive architecture, the extensive use of recycled materials and the energy from renewable sources in the production cycle of the iX3 are powerful proof of the innovative concept employed for the new electric SAV.

If the electric energy used to charge the iX3 is produced from renewable sources, then the CO2 footprint drops by up to 60%. Compared to the conventional X3 xDrive20d, the iX3 is also up to 30% more efficient in terms of CO2 environmental impact given the European energy mix.

A future evaluation and conclusion on the environmental impact of the new BMW iX3 will be performed by independent and certified European institute prior to the official launch of the electric SAV in early 2021.

[Source: BMW Group Romania]