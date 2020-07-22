Starting November 2020, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman will bring to market 225 kW/306 hp from a four-cylinder turbocharged engine coupled with ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard. The new MINI Countryman JCW will also bring a modified design, refined equipment and additional options.

Plenty Of Exterior Upgrades

The powerful new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman features a redesign radiator grille. The standard LED headlights and the rear lights have also been redesigned. At the front, the lighting technology is now even more recognizable, while at the back the Union Jack light design stands out day and night.

The Adaptive LED headlamps with variable light distribution and matrix function for the high beam lights are optionally available. The exterior colors White Silver metallic and Sage Green metallic as well as the option Piano Black Exterior are new.

Furthermore, the headlamp surrounds, rear lights and radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome, as are the door handles and the model lettering on the luggage compartment lid.

Lots Of Work Done Inside The Cabin As Well

The interior features new tech. The digital instrument display behind the steering wheel with a diameter of 5.0 inches is a new optional equipment component. The optional Connected Media equipment in the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman also includes an 8.8-inch color display with touchscreen functions. In its new version, it has a bezel and touch-sensitive control panels with high-gloss Piano Black surfaces.

Thanks to a SIM card installed as standard, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is “always online”. This enables the use of numerous digital services. The MINI Navigation Plus option also provides real-time traffic data, the MINI Online Internet Portal, Apple CarPlay preparation and the seamless integration of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant among other things.

Suspension and Chassis Refinements

The suspension technology in the new Countryman John Cooper Works has been refined. The chassis features suspension and damping features engineered with racing expertise, DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) and electromechanical steering. The differential lock on the front wheels is integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

As an option, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman can be equipped with an adaptive chassis. Its standard equipment includes a sports brake system with 4-piston fixed caliper disc brakes on the front wheels and single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes on the rear wheels.

There are also 18-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels with brake calipers painted in Chili Red. A model-specific sport exhaust system comes with the new sporty Countryman. The tailpipes with an enlarged diameter of 95 mm are real eye-catchers, too.

Equipped with specific modifications to the basic engine, advanced MINI TwinPower Turbo technology and an independent cooling system, the drive unit impresses not only with its maximum output of 225 kW/306 hp, but also with its maximum torque of 450 Nm.

The spontaneous power delivery, which is sustained into high load ranges, enables the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds (preliminary figure).