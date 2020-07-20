This weekend, BMW Team RLL competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for a top spot. The efforts of the team didn’t lead to a podium finish. The BMW M8 GTE models just missing out on it, finishing fourth and fifth. The #25 BMW M8 GTE crossed the line fourth while the #24 BMW M8 GTE came in right behind it, in fifth. This meant that the number 25 car equaled its performance at the Daytona Grand Prix, two weeks ago.

Continue Reading Below

This finish was the second consecutive disappointing result for the team that won the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. A combination of fuel saving and overall lack of pace compromised the team’s performance. BMW falls to third in the GTLM class Manufacturer points standings. John Edwards and Jesse Krohn stand third in GTLM Driver points and Connor De Phillippi and Bruno Spengler stand sixth.

“We knew we would not have of the speed of our competitors, but we battled hard. We maximized what we had, but we fell short,” said Connor De Phillippi, after the race.

“With our lack of pace compared with our competitors finishing P4 after starting sixth is a testament to how hard we all worked. I am looking forward to Road America and an all-new circuit for me,” added Bruno Spengler after it was all said and done.

In the GTD class, Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley scored their first podium of the season, finishing third in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, only 9.699 seconds behind the winning Lexus RC F GT3. All teams showed support for Alex Zanardi, wearing ‘#forzaalex’ stickers on their cars. R

ound Four of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be held at Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on August 2. The two-hour-and-forty-minute race will take the green flag at 12:05 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on NBC.