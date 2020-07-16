Motorsport events have been few and rare in between this year, with all the Coronavirus pandemic taking over the world. Before everything was shut down, the BMW Team RLL actually had a good start in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team won the Rolex 24 at Daytona race with the #24 BMW M8 GTE and is now seeking for a similar result at Sebring.

This weekend, Round Three of the 2020 IMSA championship will take place at the Sebring International Raceway and BMW Team RLL will be there with its M8 GTE. The two-hour-and-forty-minute race is the second of two sprint races scheduled to replace events postponed or cancelled by the pandemic. The last time BMW Team RLL went out was two weekends ago at Daytona, where the number 25 BMW M8 GTE finished fourth.

“The Sebring circuit is always a demanding test and I believe the M8 has proven to be quite reliable,” commented Bobby Rahal, Team Principal. “We have shown we have the pace and will give it our best shot.” BMW stands in a tie for the GTLM class Manufacturers title. John Edwards and Jesse Krohn stand third in GTLM Driver points and Connor De Phillippi and Bruno Spengler stand fifth.

Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley will team up in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, in the GTD class. Auberlen tuned up for the Sebring event last weekend at VIRginia International Raceway, in Alton, VA, with three races at the GT World Challenge America weekend.

Auberlen and co-driver James Walker Jr. raced the No. 82 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4 to two wins and one second place finish in the GT4 Sprint X Pro-Am class. The race will kick off at 5:35 PM ET and will be broadcast on NBCSN.