While car transportation was mostly put on hold these last few months, BMW is exploring other means of transportation. It’s no secret that the German company is also making other products, not just cars. Bicycles being one of them. A few months ago, BMW announced the launch of a very exclusive and unique bike, in collaboration with Italian bike-maker 3T.

Italian brand 3T, originally called ‘Turin Tube Technology’ hence the three Ts, was founded in the 1960s and originally produced handlebars and stems for racing cyclists.

Starting out with steel, 3T then mastered working with aluminum alloys before moving on to carbon fibre components more recently. 3T now produce a wide range of super-light, strong carbon components and bicycle framesets including their cutting-edge super-aero 3T Strada road bike.

So it comes as no surprise that BMW partnered with another premium company to launch an exclusive product. Dubbed 3T FOR BMW the new bike is made after the already popular Exploro all-road bike which has been in production over at 3T for quite some time now.

The 3T BMW, though, is made specifically for the blue and white roundel company and comes in two color variations, aiming at BMW customers.

The beautiful gravel bike features the following:

An aerodynamic carbon frame

The world’s lightest carbon aero cranks (made at 3T’s Italian carbon factory)

An exclusive Brooks leather saddle and matching Brooks leather grips

Fulcrum Racing 7 DB wheels

Schwalbe G-ONE SPEED Evo 50mm tires

Shimano GRX 1×11 drivetrain with an 11-42T cassette

3T Superergo Team Stealth bars

The 3T Exploro Team BMW Special Edition is available in four sizes (SM-XL)

Two colors (Grey and Blue)

The 3T for BMW Exploro was available for purchase in Europe since March (5,499 EUR), but this month, it’s heading to the United States as well. Both color variations will be available at selected BMW dealers with a price of US$ 5,499.

It’s also available at Contender Bicycles, a 3T authorized dealer in the US.

Over the last few months we’ve been testing also another 3T Bike: The Exploro GRX PRO. This is basically the base version on which the 3T BMW Bike is based on and we will be sharing our review shortly in our Lifestyle section.