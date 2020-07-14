Oddly enough, the BMW iX3 press release was initially missing any information and photos of the interior design. A few hours later and we now get a first look at the BMW iX3’s cabin. Like with all BMW i products, the interior design contains blue accents as a reference to the pure-electric drive system. These can be found on both the Start/Stop button and the gear selector lever.

Other model-specific cues include the model lettering on the center console, door sill plates bearing the BMW i logo, the screens in the cockpit and Control Display. There is also a standard-fitted ambient lighting which provides blue illumination in its default setting. The trims and materials are also refined for the BMW iX3, maintaining that balance between premium design and sportiness.

Individualization options include a choice of five interior trim strips, three of which feature fine wood. The standard seats are offered in two trim colors, while the optional sport seats come in four shades. The exterior of the new BMW iX3 can be ordered exclusively with metallic paint finishes.

The display and operating system fitted as standard in the new BMW iX3 is based on the BMW Operating System . It also comprises the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant which will provide useful tips for even more efficient driving.

The BMW Digital Key for iPhones will also be available for the BMW iX3. In addition, the new BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system is additionally capable of exceptionally fast route and arrival time calculations, performed dynamically using precise real-time traffic data transmitted at short intervals. Drivers can enter any word to search for a destination or, easier still, use voice commands.

The new iX3 will be manufactured in China, at the Shenyang plant operated by the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture. It will be the first Chinese-built BMW model also destined for export onto international markets.