A few days ago, a rumor started on the Internet around the BMW M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible allocations for the U.S. market. According to the poster, the Model Year 2021 planning will not include two of three M8 models. But we did some digging and there is a bit more context to add. According to our own information, U.S. dealers still have a decent amount of M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible inventory, so for now, BMW of North America will not allocate any new units. The BMW M8 Gran Coupe can still be ordered and optioned based on your preferences.

There is no secret that coupes and convertible are a shrinking segment, especially at the high-end of it. Over the last few years, the U.S. market has almost fully embraced the comfort and space of larger vehicles, including crossovers. So naturally, some premium segments will suffer, especially when prices jump over $100,000.

The 2020 BMW M8 Coupe starts at $133,000 in the United States, plus the destination & handling fee of $995. The open-top M8 is even more expensive – $142,500. In comparison, the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe has an MSRP of $130,000 which makes it a more attractive buy. Not only because of the price tag, but also becomes of its versatility and, arguably, better styling.

It’s also fair to point out that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a dent in car sales. Not only BMW has suffered a steep decline in sales, but also most of the premium automakers. Therefore, in these difficult times, spending over $130,000 on a new car might not be a top priority. Even for the wealthy ones.

It’s unclear whether BMW of North America will reopen the ordering bank in the future for the M8 Coupe and Convertible. So for now, the elegant and sleek M8 Gran Coupe is your only option. And that’s not a bad option by all means. Powering the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe is a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8. So it makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. All of which is sent through an eight-speed gearbox to all four wheels.

Furthermore, few cars in BMW’s lineup look as absolutely stunning as the M8 Gran Coupe, especially in Competition spec, which gets blacked out badges and trim. It’s pretty but has just enough aggression to make it look like a proper GT. The premium and spacious interior, along with the latest tech, turn the M8 Gran Coupe into a pleasant companion.

For now, to buy an M8 Coupe or Convertible, you can always head over to your local dealership to see what configurations they have in stock.

