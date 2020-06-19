Manhart is famous for building some of the most powerful and shockingly fast BMWs on the market. One of its most recent projects is the MH8 800, which is a BMW M8 Coupe that’s been tuned to a whopping 823 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque. It also gets some visual upgrades, such as a ton of carbon fiber aero and a black/gold paint job. In this new video, Shmee150 takes the Manhart-tuned BMW M8 on the unrestricted Autobahn to see just how fast it is. (We don’t own the video but see it at Motor1]

According to Manhart, the MH8 800 is capable of 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, which is only a few tenths off of what the standard BMW M8 can do but, honestly, it’s really difficult to coax more performance out of any car. Where it really shows its might, though, is after 100 mph. In this video, Shmee gets the tuned BMW M8 to a seriously fast 190 mph and it seems like it can keep pulling from there. Getting there is shockingly easy as well, as the MH8 800 can nail 155 mph, which is normally a car’s top speed limit, it alarming speed.

Potentially even more impressive is the way that the Manhard MH8 800 handles that speed. Its suspension and chassis tuning are so smooth that blasting along at nearly 200 mph is almost easy. Though, maybe that’s actually not all that surprising. I recently just tested the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe and even the stock car can handle triple digit speeds with ease. The M8’s chassis is just so stable and secure that triple-digit speeds are a breeze.

To be perfectly honest, anyone that’s driven any BMW M8 and thought “Ya know what this car needs? More power.” needs to be fitted for a straitjacket. The regular M8 accelerates like it’s been launched from a catapult, so adding even more power seems like lunacy to me. Still, if you do go for more power, you know Manhart can seriously provide it.

Source: Motor1]