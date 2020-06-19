As soon as the Coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown hit, BMW started a series of videos to keep us entertained. The BMW Today series tackled a variety of topics, from history of a certain model range to what we’re examining today, the BMW Art Cars project. So, naturally, we’re in for a treat as we’re going to drool over the best looking cars BMW ever made, with the help of famous artists.

Things kick off with the BMW M1 painted by Andy Warhol, a true jewel of the entire collection. This wasn’t the first Art Car BMW ever commissioned but it is the most famous. Some say this is not only the most expensive BMW ever but also the most expensive car in the world.

Of course, that’s just an estimate since BMW has no intention to sell the car, despite receiving countless offers over the years.

What we do know about the special Art Car though is that it took Andy Warhol just 28 minutes to paint it. He got inspired and started working as soon as he laid eyes on it. According to the artist, the main idea behind his work was to create a pattern that would blur all the colors together as the car would reach over 300 km/h (186 mph). The car was then raced on the track and the effect he was banking on was achieved.

The video also goes over the history of the BMW Art Cars project, which was started by none other than Jochen Neerpasch. The first car was a BMW 3.0 CSL done by Alexander Calder and from there on out, the rest is history. I’ll let the guys tell you all about it, in case you didn’t know everything about BMW Art Cars already.