The veil is off and the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift midcycle update is finally here. Painted in the BMW Individual Red, the new M5 LCI is preparing for an August 2020 launch.

Mechanically the facelifted BMW M5 hasn’t changed too much. Both M5 variants continue to be powered by the BMW S63 4.4-liter V8 engine. In the case of the standard M5 version, the 8-cylinder BMW M TwinPower Turbo powerplant produces a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp), while in the M5 Competition model, the unit develops a higher output of up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp).

Like in the case of the M8 Competition family of models, the new BMW M5 Competition facelift also offers the possibility to toggle in the puristic TRACK driving mode. To activate the TRACK mode, it is necessary to press the M Mode button longer and confirm the change in the Control Display of the BMW OS 7.0 infotainment interface.

As its name signals, the TRACK mode is suitable to be activated only on race circuit and not on public roads. This setting deactivates all the comfort, safety and driving assistance systems.

Also unchanged is the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system with an Active M Differential. There are three different drive modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD, with the last placing the car in rear-wheel drive mode and disabling the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

Some work was done on the suspension also. The regular model is unchanged, but the M5 Competition LCI gets new shocks and adjustable suspension tuning.

BMW has also added M Carbon ceramic brakes as an option, which help to trim 23 kg from the car’s unsprung weight.

When the new M5 models are launched on the market this August, German clients will be able to order the standard version from a price of EUR 120,900. The M5 Competition will start from EUR 129,900. In the United States, the MSRP pricing is $103,500 for the M5 Sedan and $111,100 for the M5 Competition Sedan. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

