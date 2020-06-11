There’s been a lot of online talk about the arrival of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e in the US. Initially, it was thought that the new plug-in hybrid from BMW would not come to the US at all. But later on, BMW dismissed those rumors and we even got an estimate for the pricing: $65,400. That was a correct estimate, as it turns out, BMW confirming it today while announcing the introduction of the PHEV SUV for the US market.

The new PHEV SUV will be made locally, as all CLAR-based SUVs are, manufactured at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. For the U.S. market, some trims and features are included as standard, which you won’t find on other markets. As standard, the X5 xDrive45e gets 19″ V-spoked Style 734 wheels with all-season run-flat tires.

You can also upgrade to 20″ or 21″ wheels if you want to, including with some performance run-flat tires.

On the outside, the car will be available in a choice of a 9 non-metallic and metallic paint finishes: Alpine White (standard), Jet Black (standard), Carbon Black Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Arctic Grey Metallic, Manhattan Green Metallic. All cars come fitted with Sensatec upholstery as standard in either Canberra Beige or Black but you can also go for Vernasca leather if you want or BMW Individual Extended Merino leather.

Other standard equipment includes power adjustable steering column with Sport leather steering wheel, 2-axle air suspension, Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7, navigation and two digital 12.3-inch displays, Apple CarPlay and – finally – Android Auto, Comfort Access keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights and many more.

According to the EPA, the X5 xDrive45e is rated at 30 miles on a full battery charge. Prices start at $65,400 without the $995 destination and handling fee.