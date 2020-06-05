Green paint jobs are back in! Back in 2019, we had a chat with BMW’s Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec, which revolved around the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe, specifically the First Edition. The special M8 GC is not only built in limited numbers, but it also features one of the best shades of green we’ve on a BMW – Aurora Diamant Green. During our interview, Dukec mentioned the need for more standard green colors in the current and future BMW lineup.

But if the standard color palette doesn’t offer it, you can always resort to the BMW Individual catalog. And that’s exactly what Belgium-based BMW Sneyers dealership did. In the images below, we get to see a 2020 BMW 330i Touring painted in the vibrant Peridot Green Metallic. Needless to say, it looks stunning!

Furthermore, this 3 Series Touring got a makeover, thanks to the M Performance Parts division. The dynamic sports wagon gets a carbon fiber front splitter, paired with carbon fiber side mirrors, side skirts and, the always welcome, carbon fiber diffuser. Yet, what could make this 3 Series Touring stand out even more? A set of M Performance wheels will certainly do the trick.

On the inside, this particular BMW 330i Touring is just as beautiful. The two-tone black/brown leather combination is paired with a carbon fiber trim on the center console. Now the cabin is equally luxurious and sporty.

To top things off, our favorite family hauler gets an umbrella holder in the trunk. A nice touch that you’d usually see on a Rolls-Royce.

There are no power upgrades done, but that’s not an issue. The 330i Touring uses a 2.0 liter turbo-four only with 258 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. With xDrive all-wheel drive, it nails 62 mph in 5.8 seconds. That 330i is fairly efficient also, averaging 6.6 – 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers (42.8 – 44.8 mpg imp).

But unfortunately, it’s not available for the U.S. market. So for now, let’s enjoy these amazing photos!