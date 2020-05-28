New Updates: 1 Series, 2 Series models, X1, X5, X6, X7 and i3

The series of extensive Summer 2020 updates continues with the BMW F45/F46 2 Series, i3, X1 and range-topping X models set to receive new features and equipment. BMW launches an upgraded Business Package for the 2 Series Active Tourer and 2 Series Gran Tourer models, which, from July 2020, includes a standard Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI) for the navigation system.

The F45/F46 2 Series variants will also comprise new exterior colors, such as Cashmere Silver metallic, also available for the X1 compact SAV. Furthermore, the color palette for the 2 Series Gran Tourer will also be extended the new shades of Phytonic Blue metallic and Misano Blue metallic.

New colors are also scheduled for the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe. From July 2020, the two compact model ranges can be ordered in Phytonic Blue metallic or Sunset Orange metallic exterior paint finishes.

The Phytonic Blue metallic will also become available for the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 models. Furthermore, the ///M Carbon exterior mirror caps and the Carbon Fiber dashboard trim finishers will be offered in conjunction with the M Sport package for the X5 and X6.

In what the purely electric BMW i3 and i3s are concerned, from this summer they will receive a new body finish in Blue Ridge Mountain metallic color with accentuations in Frozen Grey metallic.