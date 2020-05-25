Frozen Black BMW M760Li xDrive gets some aftermarket upgrades

If you want to say goodbye to a legend like the BMW V12 engine, you have to come up with something special. Auto-Dynamics.pl takes the already extroverted BMW M760Li and enhances its design with a few aftermarket touches. The most important upgrade is arguably the matte black exterior, which is similar to the factory Frozen Black paint. To take things a step further, the matte black surfaces are combined with 22-inch wheels finished in golden. Naturally, the combination between black and gold is meant to attract attention, while emphasizing the exclusive look of this 7 Series.

The 22-inch light-alloy wheels are the Vossen Evo-5R design in patina gold, wrapped around the track-ready Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The 255 millimeters at the front and 295 millimeters at the rear tires ensure superior traction and make it particularly easy for all-wheel drive to bring the power of the BMW M760Li onto the road.

For comparison, the factory-issued 20 inch wheels come with 245 tires at the front and 275 millimeters at the rear. The large wheels are combined with a subtle lowering air kit which makes for a sportier appearance and stance.

If you take a closer look, you will also see some aerodynamic elements. The BMW M760Li gets an additional front spoiler lip, matching side skirts and a diffuser insert for the rear apron. Furthermore, a roof edge spoiler and a small spoiler lip on the trunk ensure additional downforce needed at high speeds.

Unfortunately, no power upgrades were infused in this M760Li xDrive. Yet, the V12 6.6 liter engine makes enough power to propel this heavy limousine to unthinkable speed heights. The 585 horsepower and 850 Newton meters deliver a standard sprint to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The top speed in conjunction with the optional M Driver’s Package is 305 km/h.

As we reported, lovers of the fantastic V12 powerplant will have to hurry. Production of the BMW M760Li xDrive – in all likelihood the last series BMW with a twelve-cylinder engine – will be discontinued in late 2020.