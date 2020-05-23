SPIED: More Video of BMW M3 and BMW M4 Hitting the Nurburgring

Some new video of a recent manufacturer’s test pool at the Nurburging and it shows many of the hottest upcoming sports cars doing some camouflaged testing. Due to the Coronavirus, the ‘Ring was closed for awhile but it’s back open and car companies are testing yet again. In this new video, get to see several awesome cars, from the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series to a Porsche 911 GT-series car of some sort. Among them, though, are both the upcoming BMW M3 and M4.

You see the BMW M3 first, at around the 47 second mark, and it looks good. You can tell the driver wasn’t really on it but it still looks agile and smooth. It also looks pretty quick, getting out of corners with some authority, even with the driver taking it a bit easy. Furthermore, the car itself actually looks good. I know, I know, “but the grille, blah, blah”. Yes, the grille’s gonna look weird. But the rest of the car is going to look great. The G20 3 Series is already a handsome car, so add in the swollen wheel arches seen in this video, quad exhaust, bigger wheels and a decklid spoiler and the G80 BMW M3 is gonna look killer.

Following the M3 are some shots of the upcoming Audi RS3 but if you skip ahead of 1:42, you’ll see the G82 BMW M4. While it’s also covered in heavy camouflage, you can get a good look at some of its details. For instance, you can see its headlights in good detail, its new M-style side mirrors and even its pseudo double-bubble carbon fiber roof. The M4 is going to be a good looking car as well but it actually might be the M3 that looks better. Despite being a sedan, the M3’s swollen arches give it a more pugnacious attitude. That’s no surprise, though, as many enthusiasts said the same about the F80 M3.

Powering both cars will be the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six that powers the X3 M and X4 M. So in standard guise, they will make 473 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. For Competition-spec cars, that power output will jump to 503 horsepower and torque will likely stay the same. Standard cars will get the option of either rear or all-wheel drive and either a manual or automatic transmission. While Competition-spec cars will only be automatic/all-wheel drive.

While the design of both cars will be controversial, due solely to their grilles, the rest of them; looks, performance, handling and fun; will be top-notch and we can’t wait to drive them both.