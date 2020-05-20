VIDEO: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is a fascinating brand. Few brands of any kind have the sort of prestige as Rolls and few names are as instantly recognizable. It’s a brand that’s been around for over one hundred years and has built a reputation for making the most incredible luxury vehicles in the world. Because of its rich history and fascinating products, it’s a brand worth learning about. Which is what this video from Roadshow is about.

In this video, we get to take a look at three cars from Rolls-Royce; the Phantom, Dawn and Cullinan; to check out how the famous Double-R brand tackles luxury in different ways.

First up is the Phantom. While the Rolls-Royce Phantom has historically been a car to be driven in, rather than actually driven, this new one can hustle surprisingly well for what it is. Sure, it’s nearly three tons but it manages its weight well and even has interesting chassis technology, like all-wheel steering and predictive adaptive air suspension. So even if you’re up front, you can still enjoy it properly.

The video also shows us a bit about the Dawn and the Cullinan, showcasing how Rolls-Royce does luxury in both convertible and SUV-guise, respectively. However, what’s more important here are the lessons learned about the brand. In this new video, you can learn about the Spirit of Ecstasy, the iconic flying lady that adorns the hood of every Roller and what a story it is. You also get to learn about some of the incredible bespoke options that are available on certain cars and even about how Rolls-Royce set about creating its first-ever SUV.

Rolls is a brand that even non-car people know of but it’s not a brand that many people actually know about. Which is a shame because it’s a fascinating brand with a rich history that’s absolutely worth learning about. Do so with this video.