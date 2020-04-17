Meek Mill donates 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for All-In Challenge

As the Coronavirus (Covid19) wreaks havoc on our established ways of life, athletes, celebrities and musicians are stepping up and using their fame to help out. One such way these famous people are helping is with the All-In Challenge, in which they auction off various different things for charity; from experiences to special access to cars. One such celebrity is rapper Meek Mill, who’s donating his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for the All-In Challenge.

The All-In Challenge’s goal is to raise $100 million to help with Coronavirus relief by donating money to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and Feeding America, to name a few. These charities will help children, elderly and front-line workers affected by this terrible virus. You can either bid on certain auctions or enter to win certain experiences and all proceeds will be given to the aforementioned charities.

Meek Mill isn’t the only celebrity to auction car-related experiences for the All-In Challenge. Eli Manning is auctioning off his 2012 Corvette Gran Sport that was given to him for winning Super Bowl MVP and you can win a ride-along (among other things) with NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. Even as a massive NY Giants — and Eli Manning — fan, I still think the Rolls-Royce Phantom is still the most exciting car to be donated. It’s the most expensive by a mile and it’s also the must luxurious car in the world. Plus, it was owned by Meek Mill.

That’s not to diminish anything else being auctioned off, as everything up for auction is great and going to a fantastic cause. We tip our hats to Meek Mill and everyone else trying to help out. More importantly, we thank all of the nurses and doctors on the front lines of this pandemic, helping to keep us safe.