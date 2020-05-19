BMWBLOG Podcast Ep 27 — ALPINA XB7, Supra 2.0 and Genesis G70

Episode 27 of the BMWBLOG Podcast is here and it’s live. I’m sorry to say but we don’t actually have a guest this week. I know I promised there’d be a guest this week but it’s actually next week that will feature the guest. That’s because we recorded an episode with Eric Keller from Enthusiast Auto Group earlier today, so it will be next week’s episode. This week, I’m solo again but we do tackle some interesting topics.

For starters, we talk about the all-new ALPINA XB7, which made is debut earlier today (big day for us). The XB7 is ALPINA’s take on the BMW X7 and it’s an interesting cars. From the looks of it, the XB7 doesn’t look that much different than the X7, both on the inside and the outside. However, it has been tweaked under the skin and it should feel quite a bit different than the standard Bimmer.

The 2021 Toyota Supra has also been updated, after just a year of being on sale. Toyota has tweaked the Supra to handle better, feel better and actually have better performance. But one new addition to the Supra is a new 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the same version of the B48 that powers the BMW Z4 sDrive30i. It’s a great engine in the Z4, so we’re excited to see what it can do for the Supra and we’ve heard surprisingly good things.

Lastly, we talk about the new Genesis G70. It’s a car we spoke about last week and one that received a surprisingly positive response from a lot of our readers. So I wanted to talk about the G70 a bit, how good it seems to be, whether or not it can take on the 3 Series and how positive its response has been. It’s a car we’re actually excited and optimistic about.

That’s it for this week but stay tuned for next week, when we have Eric Keller on and he’s going to take us on a tour of his “Super Secret Warehouse #1”. We were already given a teaser of the warehouse and, trust me, you’re going to want to see it. So don’t miss next week’s episode.

You can find each episode almost anywhere you can find podcasts. So Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and Radiopublic. We’ll also be taking email questions that we’ll answer at the end of each episode, so shoot us questions at nico@bmwblog.com.