Rolls-Royce Extends ‘Young Designer Competition’ to June 1

A while back, Rolls-Royce announced the launch of a ‘Young Designer’ competition, aimed at keeping kids and teenagers occupied while stuck at home. The Brits didn’t expect it to be as popular as it proved in the end though and they are now announcing that they decided to extend the deadline for entries to Monday, June 1 2020.

This gives aspiring designers up to the age of 16 an additional two weeks to create and submit their dream Rolls-Royce of the future.

The competition was originally announced at the beginning of April and has already attracted over 2,000 designs from talented kids in over 70 countries worldwide. Its original aim was to stimulate design talent and provide a welcome distraction for children from self-isolation and social-distancing measures.

Although some countries are starting to ease their lock-down restrictions, many children are still unable to attend school, and their normal interactions and activities are likely to remain curtailed for some weeks to come.

The overall winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime prize: a fully rendered illustration of their design. Runners-up will receive a certificate individually hand-signed by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. One lucky UK entrant will receive two additional prizes when the UK’s own Coronavirus countermeasures are eased.

As well as traveling to school in style in a chauffeur-driven Rolls‑Royce for themselves, their school will be given a new Greenpower electric car kit, allowing them to take part in the UK’s number-one schools motorsport competition, the annual Greenpower Challenge.

“We’re delighted by the sheer inventiveness, vision and detail we’re seeing in the children’s designs. Some of the ideas are truly extraordinary and have really got us thinking; it’s inspiring us as a design team to see things differently and challenge our own notions of what’s possible. We’re really looking forward to the judging process, but it’s going to be a huge challenge to pick our winners,” said Gavin Hartley, Head of Bespoke Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

You can submit your design here.