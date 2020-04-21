SPIED: 2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe seen with M Performance Parts

As we near the official reveal of the next-gen 2020 BMW 4 Series, we’re seeing a seemingly never-ending stream of spy photos. While most of the test mules spotted in public have been heavily covered in camouflage, we’ve seen enough here and there to piece together what we think the next-gen 4er will look like. From what we’ve seen so far, the car’s overall design seems quite nice and we’re excited to see it. In these new spy photos that were released, we see what seems to be an M440i with M Performance add-ons doing so camouflaged testing. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

Up front, even through the camo, it seems as if there’s a bit of an additional front lip, likely a carbon fiber piece. These are common among M Performance upgrades and they typically help the car look better. Down the side of the car, we can see some additional trim pieces down on the side skirt, also likely from the M Performance Parts catalog. Out back, there’s a very subtle rear diffuser that sits in between the exhausts but it’s tough to see through the camo.

These upgrades are subtle but they do help in adding some extra sportiness and can make your car stand out from the rest of the lease-specials on the road. Considering that BMW is testing them already, it might mean that the full suite of M Performance Parts will be available for the 4 Series at market launch.

Powering the BMW M44oi, is a 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 engine (codenamed B58) that will make around 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque in North American-spec. That’s the same power output as the M340i, so we’re expecting it to be the same in the 4 Series version. Sadly, it will also be automatic-only.

We’re excited to see the next-gen BMW 4 Series when it debuts in just a few short months. Stay tuned as this should be a very interesting and exciting car.