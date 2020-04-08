BMW Works drivers keep working out, hope to return to track ASAP

In case you didn’t notice, most motorsport events have been cancelled, due to the quarantine we all seem to be going through. That means drivers from all teams have some spare time on their hands. However, since this is a very competitive sport, most of them will stay active during this extended holiday at home. BMW Works drivers are training just as they did back when they were racing, according to some of them.

Even though nobody knows when the tracks will reopen, BMW Works drivers are doing their best to stay fit and be as well prepared for the first races as possible. Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann, for example, regularly invites his fans to take part in his training sessions at home via his social media channels. “At the moment I really am doing a huge amount of exercise – be it endurance training, strength, coordination, or mental training,” confirms Wittmann.

For Lucas Auer, new to the BMW DTM squad, sport is his main focus as it is for almost everyone. “I do two sessions a day. It keeps you fit and you feel good. I have a treadmill, an ergometer and an arm crank for my endurance training here at home in Kufstein. On top of that I am doing all my specific neck, core and other exercises that I need to stay fit.” The drivers are being supported with their training at home by Formula Medicine and are being given specially devised training plans.

Bruno Spengler, who is contesting with BMW Team RLL in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is even using his training at home for competitions: “I’m cycling at home and can do it with friends using Swift. We compete against each other in races online. These online races are really difficult, but are so much fun.” Then there is the strength training that Spengler does in the small gym that, like many other BMW racing drivers, he has set up at home. All of this is done in the hopes that the hiatus we’re all taking from racing will be as short as possible even though nobody knows when the tracks will open again.