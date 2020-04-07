BMW releases board games to help fight Coronavirus-induced boredom

Let’s be honest, with nearly half the world in lockdown, it’s hard to keep things interesting at home. Sure, some of us can still work from home and we’re grateful for that, not just because we get to put food on the table but also because it keeps our minds busy. But after eight hours of work we’re still unable to go out, to take a walk or jog or even go out to see a movie or have dinner in a nice restaurant. There’s only so much you can do at home.

BMW knows it and even though they can’t help out a lot, they did their best. The company is sponsoring sim-racing events which are streamed online for your viewing pleasure in the comfort of your home, it’s planning to make medical masks and is now launching board games to keep the boredom away. That’s right, the Germans just published a new section on their international website where you can find ways to keep yourself and your family entertained.

These are DIY games which means you don’t even have to go out to get them. They can be downloaded from the company website and are five in total: The Big BMW Race, Find the Pair, Park Your BMW, Puzzle Duo and Play Carpet. All you have to do is print them out and the only downside I see here is that not everyone has a printer at home. If that’s the case, you might want to look for a solution such as asking someone to print them out for you or maybe get a printer, if you need it for something else as well.

Don’t expect these games to be as fun or as complicated as other more widely known alternatives. These are definitely not on par with Dungeons and Dragons but they are new and might be fun for a while. If you do play them, let us know how you found the experience.